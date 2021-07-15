WATCH: Sania Mirza grooves it up wearing the India kit for the Tokyo Olympics

With 8 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian tennis contingent is getting ready with 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza spearheading the way as she steps into her 4th straight Olympics. Joined by Ahmedabad's Ankita Raina, who is the current India No. 1 in singles as well as doubles, Sania Mirza will have the 27-year-old as her partner for the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's Doubles event.

The excitement in the Indian contingent is already peaking as the players have their eyes set on the Land of the Rising Sun and Sania Mirza has started the euphoria early as she posted a reel on her Instagram handle wearing the India kit for the Tokyo Olympics.





Setting the groove for the upcoming Games, Sania Mirza can be seen displaying her dance skills in the video where she is jiving to the peppy Doja Cat number Kiss Me More. With a caption mentioning the importance of the alphabet 'A' in her life, Sania Mirza's reel is really setting the mood for the Tokyo Olympics.





Bidding for a maiden Olympic medal, Sania Mirza will be looking to add to her impressive collection at Tokyo. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna almost won a medal as they made it till the semi-finals of the Mixed Doubles event before the all-American pair of Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram handed them a defeat after playing a thriller. Recently, Mirza also interacted with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi where the 34-year-old tennis star was asked about her preparations and expectations for the Olympics. Making a comeback on the circuit as a mother, Sania scripted noteworthy wins at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships to show her fine form ahead of the Games.



Spoke to @MirzaSania about the upcoming Olympics. She spoke about the change in India's sporting environment in the last few years, which has helped young talent. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/E7GbrA09nY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021