WATCH: Sania Mirza breaks down after playing her final Grand Slam match at Australian Open

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, on Friday, broke down after playing the final Grand Slam match of her career at the 2023 Australian Open. Partnering with Rohan Bopanna, Mirza lost the mixed doubles final 6-7 (2-7), 2-6 to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Talking in the post match presentation one final time at a Grand Slam, Sania Mirza failed to hold back tears as her family, including her father and son watched it all from the stands.

"I I cry today...these are happy tears," Sania Mirza started.

"The journey of my professional career started here in Melbourne," she broke down.





"My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at."



"It started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams here in the third round. That was scarily enough 18 years ago. Rod Laver Arena has been really special in my life and I could not think of a better arena to finish my Grand Slam career at," Mirza added.

The 36-year-old, who bows out with 6 Grand Slam titles against her name, was also elated to have gotten an opportunity to play a Grand Slam final in front of her son.

"I never thought I would get to play a Grand Slam final in front of my son," Sania Mirza said.