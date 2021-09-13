Top
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

WATCH: Novak Djokovic breaks down during US Open Final

Novak Djokovic broke down mid-way during the match failing to handle his emotions in front of a surprisingly supportive crowd.

Novak Djokovic US Open Crying
X

Novak Djokovic acknowledges the crowd after his US Open loss (Source: The Guardian)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 13 Sep 2021 9:44 AM GMT

The men's singles final at the US Open 2021 ended yesterday with Novak Djokovic falling to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 straight-set defeat to Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

While it was a day to remember for the World Number 2 Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title yesterday, it was exactly the opposite for Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian looked far from his best as he was denied a historic 21st Grand Slam title by Medvedev.

With the chance of rewriting history seemingly out of his reach, Djokovic broke down mid-way during the match failing to handle his emotions in front of a surprisingly supportive crowd.

"We have never seen something like this from Djokovic," the commentator exclaimed as Eurosports aired the visual of a disappointed Novak Djokovic.


Djokovic struggled to control his emotions even during the post-match on-court interaction as he tried to hold back his tears.

Tennis US Open 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X