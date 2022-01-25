WATCH: Nick Kyrgios accidentally hits kid in the audience with a ball; makes him cry

Trust there to be drama and a flurry of emotions in any match that has energy powerhouse Nick Kyrgios in the mix and in the Men's Doubles at the Australian Open, the drama is so much more because even fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is quite the crowd-rouser. Early into the heated quarter-finals of the event, Nick Kyrgios accidentally sent a non-playing ball flying into the crowd - and bam! it hit an unsuspecting young kid sitting in the audience, who started crying, obviously hurt.

Nick Kyrgios, who was not aiming for a blunder like this at all, no matter the number of raucous meltdowns he is famous for and many which this quarter-final also saw, stood there a little fixated after it - wondering how he can help. All the while, the kid kept crying and his mother tried to pacify him - but by then, Kyrgios paused play and rushed over to console the kid for his own error.

Handing out his racquet as a kind gesture, Nick Kyrgios gave it to the kid, who had somehow composed himself by then and he reached out to take the racquet from Kyrgios - making for quite the memorable moment at the newly constructed KIA Arena in Melbourne Park.



Up against the pair of Tim Putz and Michael Venus, the pair of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis made the atmosphere absolutely electric with the kind of explosive tennis they played that stretched into a three-setter.



The all-Australian duo of Kyrgios and Kokkinakis love the crowd and will do absolutely anything to get them involved, as they very well confessed, after winning rousingly, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in a highly entertaining clash that saw so much drama - from tears to outbursts, to sheer mockery, loud roars, a lot of siu's and a classic chest bump to end it with!

