WATCH: Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi reveal their untold tale in Break Point trailer

The trailer for the much-awaited non-fiction film surrounding the rift between India's greatest tennis doubles pair - Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati, is finally out.

Named Break Point, the film is expected to capture the infamous parting of the Lee-Hesh pair despite the incredible success they enjoyed on the court, in their own words.

Directed by the husband-wife pair of Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Break Point is slated to be released on 1st October 2021 on the OTT platform Zee 5.

The differences between the two players were quite clearly visible in the trailer, with Mahesh Bhupati revealing that he would not mind reliving the same experience once again, while Leander Paes stated he would want things to be different if he ever had a chance to fix the past.



