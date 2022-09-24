'I'd it all over again': Emotional Roger Federer bids farewell to tennis at Laver Cup — WATCH

The tears came flowing freely immediately as Roger Federer played the final shot of his career at the Laver Cup 2022 in front of an electric crowd at the O2 in London, with arch-rival and best friend, Rafa Nadal by his side - as partner and ally.

"I didn't want it to feel lonely out there. It felt lonely for a second when they told me to come out one more time, it didn't feel great. But to say goodbye in a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart," an emotional Roger Federer told Jim Courier in the court-side interview, right after closely losing the final match of his career to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World.

Bringing the curtains down to one of the most illustrious careers that tennis history has seen, the 41-year-old Swiss great was left sobbing uncontrollably - albeit assuring repeatedly that they are 'happy tears' as the mood was that of a celebration of what a journey the last 24 years have been for him.

Looking back down the years, Federer gushed, "It was never supposed to be that way. I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends, really. It ended here. It's been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said in between bursts of tears.

Breaking down wholly while thanking his family - his wife, Mirka, his parents, his four kids, Roger Federer was struggling to speak, the emotions too strong to convey, while he took his time to thank each and everyone who made the journey of this 'Swiss ball kid' such a dream.

Not only Federer though, but his greatest rival, Rafa Nadal was also left crying, batting away hot tears while watching his friend leave the sport.



Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal sit crying, side by side at the Laver Cup 2022 (Source: Reuters)

"When Roger leaves the tour, yeah, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front me in important moments of my life," Nadal said after the match.

In a sight as rare to any in sport, two of the greatest rivals, sat side by side, crying, expressing all the emotions possible to see the end of such a beautiful chapter of tennis.

We wish Roger Federer all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life - his magic on the tennis court will be missed.