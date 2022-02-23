WATCH: Alexander Zverev turns violent and almost hits chair umpire at Mexican Open

A bizarre spectacle played out at the Mexican Open when World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, playing in a doubles match alongside partner, Marcelo Melo, lashed out against the chair umpire and slammed his racquet repeatedly - four times, against the referee's chair, after losing the match.

While Zverev is well-known for his freak outbursts on the court, this action comes as a new low from the reigning Olympic champion.

Finding issues with a line call from the umpire that awarded the match points to their opponents, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Alexander Zverev started abusing the chair umpire and smashed the racquet against his chair, to intimidate him. By then, the duo of Glasspool and Heliovaara had won, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

No pretendo discutir con aficionados nuevos al tenis, cada quién tiene en su experiencia su percepción del deporte, pero lo de Alexander Zverev es grotesco e inaceptable, espero que tengan huevos y haya sanción. Si esto lo hace alguien más, lo suspenden.pic.twitter.com/7OkmXUy6wH — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊 (@Riverettii) February 23, 2022

As it is, Zverev was displeased with the organisers of the Mexican Open for scheduling his singles match at 1:30 AM against Jenson Brooksby that carried on for a marathon 3 hours and 19 minutes, making it the latest-ever finish of a professional tennis match. Ending at 4:54 AM local time at Acapulco, Zverev won that clash 3-6, 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.



However, just a few hours later, playing in the doubles Round of 16 clash, Zverev lost his cool and started attacking the chair umpire for his decisions.

And again a top 3 player calling the umpire an idiot. What is the ATP doing about this? 😴🤐 https://t.co/Lc3shdE01k — Bridget - 👚supremacy 🥰 (@Pinklady13X) February 23, 2022

This isn't the first time that Zverev has had an outburst and the 24-year-old is also currently caught in an investigation after his ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, levied charges against the German for having physically abused her ahead of the 2019 US Open season. Zverev, has of course denied the allegations and the ATP is still looking into the matter.



After this incident at the Mexican Open, the ATP has withdrawn Alexander Zverev from the ongoing tournament based on his behaviour.

Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco.



The updated Draw can be viewed here:https://t.co/Hqdsgiplgm — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) February 23, 2022



