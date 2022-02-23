Tennis
WATCH: Alexander Zverev turns violent and almost hits chair umpire at Mexican Open
Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev had a meltdown at the Mexican Open where he attacked the umpire by slamming his racquet repeatedly against the umpire's chair.
A bizarre spectacle played out at the Mexican Open when World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, playing in a doubles match alongside partner, Marcelo Melo, lashed out against the chair umpire and slammed his racquet repeatedly - four times, against the referee's chair, after losing the match.
While Zverev is well-known for his freak outbursts on the court, this action comes as a new low from the reigning Olympic champion.
Finding issues with a line call from the umpire that awarded the match points to their opponents, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Alexander Zverev started abusing the chair umpire and smashed the racquet against his chair, to intimidate him. By then, the duo of Glasspool and Heliovaara had won, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.
As it is, Zverev was displeased with the organisers of the Mexican Open for scheduling his singles match at 1:30 AM against Jenson Brooksby that carried on for a marathon 3 hours and 19 minutes, making it the latest-ever finish of a professional tennis match. Ending at 4:54 AM local time at Acapulco, Zverev won that clash 3-6, 7-6 (12/10), 6-2.
However, just a few hours later, playing in the doubles Round of 16 clash, Zverev lost his cool and started attacking the chair umpire for his decisions.
This isn't the first time that Zverev has had an outburst and the 24-year-old is also currently caught in an investigation after his ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, levied charges against the German for having physically abused her ahead of the 2019 US Open season. Zverev, has of course denied the allegations and the ATP is still looking into the matter.
After this incident at the Mexican Open, the ATP has withdrawn Alexander Zverev from the ongoing tournament based on his behaviour.