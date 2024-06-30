Vaidehi Chaudhari wins ITF W35 Taipei Open

Vaidehi Chaudhary emerged victorious in the finals of the ITF W35 Taipei Open on Sunday by defeating Kyoka Okamura of Japan to claim her first ITF W35 title.

The game witnessed continuous domination from the 24-year-old after she lost the first set. Vaidehi made a remarkable comeback, winning the next two sets to secure the title.

Vaidehi Chaudhary is ITF W35 Taipei Open Champion 🏆🇮🇳



Vaidehi ( WR 595 ) bt. Kyoka Okamura ( WR 367 ) by 3-6 , 7-5 , 6-3 to win 🏆 .#Tennis pic.twitter.com/zPMq8fvpNK — Paris Olympics 2024 - Team Bharat 🇮🇳 🥇 (@YTStatslive) June 30, 2024

Vaidehi converted six of the twelve break points, winning 101 points compared to Okamura’s 86 on her journey to victory.



Earlier in the tournament, she triumphed over Japan’s R. Okuwaki and South Korea’s S. Park, setting the stage for a quarterfinal clash against top seed H. Sakatsume. The match ended unexpectedly as Sakatsume retired due to injury in the second set, granting Vaidehi a walkover victory.

In the semifinals, Vaidehi faced New Zealand’s Monique Barry, winning 6-2, 6-0 in just 64 minutes. Leading 4-2 in the opening set, Vaidehi reeled off eight consecutive games, securing a comfortable triumph and a spot in the final against Okamura.

With this victory, Vaidehi now has 2 wins against Okamura in the 3 matches they have played against each other. Vaidehi had lost to Okamura (7-5, 4-6, 6-1) in their previous faceoff at the ITF Hong Kong Open in 2023.