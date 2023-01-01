Tennis: Vaidehi Chaudhari wins maiden ITF singles title

Vaidehi Chaudhari, on Sunday, bagged her maiden ITF women's singles title as she clinched the $15K Gwalior event.

The 22-year-old defeated the top seed and her women's doubles partner Ksenia Laskutova 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Chaudhari showed great composure in the contest as she bounced back from being 1-4 down in the first set to make it a no-nonsense contest.





The Gujarat lass walks away from the ITF $15K Gwalior tournament with twin titles against her name. She had, on Saturday, clinched the women's doubles title alongside Laskutova with a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over the unseeded Vaishnavi Adkar and Saumya Vig.