Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tennis

Tennis: Vaidehi Chaudhari wins maiden ITF singles title

Vaidehi Chaudhari defeated women's doubles partner Ksenia Laskutova 7-5, 6-4 in the women's singles final.

Vaidehi Chaudhari Tennis
X

Vaidehi Chaudhari (Source: vaidehi.222/Instagram)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-01T19:09:23+05:30

Vaidehi Chaudhari, on Sunday, bagged her maiden ITF women's singles title as she clinched the $15K Gwalior event.

The 22-year-old defeated the top seed and her women's doubles partner Ksenia Laskutova 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Chaudhari showed great composure in the contest as she bounced back from being 1-4 down in the first set to make it a no-nonsense contest.


The Gujarat lass walks away from the ITF $15K Gwalior tournament with twin titles against her name. She had, on Saturday, clinched the women's doubles title alongside Laskutova with a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over the unseeded Vaishnavi Adkar and Saumya Vig.

Tennis Indian tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X