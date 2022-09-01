US Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna to start doubles campaign - Where to Watch, Live Stream details

With Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza skipping the US Open, all eyes will be on Rohan Bopanna as he competes in the men's doubles and mixed doubles events at Flushing Meadows.

Ramkumar Ramanathan was also the other Indian in the fray but he lost his opening round men's doubles clash, with partner Nikola Ćaćić, 4-6, 4-6 to the 15th-seeded pair of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini. In the singles, Ramkumar did not qualify for the main draw after losing in the qualifiers itself.

This means that Rohan Bopanna is the last remaining Indian in the fray at the year's last Grand Slam and he will team up with Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop in the men's doubles, where they are seeded 9th and in the mixed doubles, Bopanna will join forces with Yang Zhaoxuan, and this Indo-Chinese pair are ranked 6th.

With a semi-final run at the Citi Open in early August, Bopanna and Middelkoop will look to peak at the US Open once they begin their campaign against the unseeded duo of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego from Italy, in the men's doubles.

In the mixed doubles, Bopanna and Zhaoxuan will face off against the Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Max Purcell in the first round.

Here are all the details:

Fixtures:

Men's Doubles: Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop [9] v Andrea Vavassori/Lorenzo Sonego at approx. 9:50 PM IST on 1st September 2022

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Bopanna/Yang Zhaoxuan [6] v Max Purcell/Gabriela Dabrowski at approx. 1:30 AM IST on 2nd September 2022

Where to watch US Open 2022?

The US Open 2022 can be watched live on - Sony Six, and Sony Ten on television.

Where to live stream US Open 2022?

The US Open 2022 can be streamed live on Sony Liv.



