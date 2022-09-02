US Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna exits in men's and mixed doubles first round

India's campaign at the final Grand Slam of the season - the US Open came to a hurtling end as Rohan Bopanna, the lone remnant from the Indian side, faltered in the first round in both his men's doubles and mixed doubles outings, late into Thursday night at Flushing Meadows.

Playing with Matwe Middelkoop, the Indo-Dutch pair could not progress against the all-Italian duo of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, losing in straight games, 7-6, 6-2.

US Open Round 1: Bopanna/Middelkoop🇳🇱 goes down to Italian pair of Sonego and Vavassori 7-6(2) 6-2 in the first round pic.twitter.com/hTbMfDTxoO — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) September 1, 2022

Having finished as semi-finalists at the French Open with Middelkoop earlier this year, Bopanna was hoping for a longer run at the US Open but it was not to be as the Italians had good command in the match, especially in the second set where the ninth-seeded Indo-Dutch pair got broken multiple times.



In the mixed doubles as well, which soon followed, Bopanna partnered with China's Yang Zhaoxuan and was seeded sixth, but could not out best the Canadian-Australian combine of Gabriela Dabrowski and Max Purcell, losing 7-5, 7-5.

With this loss, India's campaign also came to an end at the hard-court Grand Slam as Bopanna was the last man standing from the Indian side.

Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan had already lost his men's doubles opener. Meanwhile, no other player had been able to qualify for the main draw in the singles as well.