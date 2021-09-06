Top
Tennis

US Open 2021: Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Round of 16 - LIVE Updates, Scores, Blog

With a quarters spot up for grabs, tennis aces Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig will take on 2020 Australian Open champions in the US Open 2021 pre-quarters.

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig in action at the 2021 US Open
Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig in action at the 2021 US Open (Source: Twitter/Indian Tennis Daily)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-06T20:47:40+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Men's Doubles Round of 16 clash between Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig and Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury at the 2021 US Open.

After surviving a three-set thriller against Hugo Nys and Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, the pair of Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig have set up a clash with the 2020 Australian Open champions, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury in the pre-quarters. Expected to be a tight and heated clash, the thirteenth-seeded Indo-Croatian duo will take on the fourth-seeded combine of the British-American.

Follow all our LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

