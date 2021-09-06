Tennis
US Open 2021: Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Round of 16 - LIVE Updates, Scores, Blog
With a quarters spot up for grabs, tennis aces Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig will take on 2020 Australian Open champions in the US Open 2021 pre-quarters.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Men's Doubles Round of 16 clash between Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig and Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury at the 2021 US Open.
After surviving a three-set thriller against Hugo Nys and Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, the pair of Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig have set up a clash with the 2020 Australian Open champions, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury in the pre-quarters. Expected to be a tight and heated clash, the thirteenth-seeded Indo-Croatian duo will take on the fourth-seeded combine of the British-American.
Live Updates
- 6 Sep 2021 3:17 PM GMT
Bopanna takes a while to hold, but hold he does
Brief trouble for Rohan Bopanna as his serve is put on the spot. We level up however - it is 1 ALL in the first set!
- 6 Sep 2021 3:13 PM GMT
Game 1 - The first serve is the key for the British-American pair
No sweat broken for Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury as they hold very easily at 1-0 in the first set.
Time for Rohan Bopanna to serve.
- 6 Sep 2021 3:10 PM GMT
Players are on court as we get ready with the warm-up
Bright and sunny morning here at Flushing Meadows, New York City as we get ready to begin!
Rajeev Ram to get this match underway at the Grandstand, let's go!
- 6 Sep 2021 3:07 PM GMT
Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig are enjoying a good form!
In the Round 2 encounter, the Indo-Croatian duo survived a thriller to make it to the Round of 16!
💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 @DodigTennis @usopen pic.twitter.com/WixfJ7Wwcj— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 4, 2021
- 6 Sep 2021 3:04 PM GMT
Settle in as we gear up for an exciting Round of 16 clash featuring Rohan Bopanna
As the last remaining Indian player in the mix, it comes down to 2010 US Open finalist Rohan Bopanna to book a spot in the quarter-finals along with Ivan Dodig as they take on the duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.