US Open Junior: Maaya Rajeshwaran loses to second seed Haanah Klugman in second round

India's tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi bowed in the second round of the 2025 US Open Junior on Tuesday.

Up against the second seed Haanah Klugman of Great Britain, Maaya went down 7-6 (1), 4-6, 3-6 in the women's singles second round.

The 16-year-old Maaya had a stellar start to the match as she raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set.

Klugman, the junior world No 5, however bounced back to win the next four games to lead 4-3.

Despite the enormous pressure applied by the British star, Maaya held her own to pocket the first set 7-6, blowing the opponent away 7-1 in the tiebreaker.

Things, however, soon went down hill for Maaya as Klugman pocketed the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to knock her out of the competition.

Maaya had earlier beaten qualifier Zhang-Qian Wei of China 7-6(5), 6-3 in straight sets in the first round match.

The 2025 US Open also marked a junior Grand Slam main draw debut for Maaya, who shot to fame earlier this year.

Maaya had stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 WTA Mumbai Open in February, where she became the first 2009 born player to enter the final four of a WTA 125k event.

She had then beaten three players ranked among the top 300 in the WTA rankings, establishing herself as one of the fastest rising teenagers in Indian sports.