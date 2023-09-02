US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden advances to 3rd round; Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri exit

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna, partnering Matthew Ebden of Australia, advanced to the third round of the US Open men's doubles draw following their 6-3, 6-3 win over Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Roman Safiullin on Friday.



Sixth-seeded Bopanna and Ebden broke their opponents' service thrice during the match. The Indo-Australia pair, however, did not face a single break point on serve.

In the first set, Bopanna and Ebden took a 4-3 lead, breaking Golubev's service. It did not take much time for the pair to close the set.

They would win the next four games to seal their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the first round, Bopanna and Ebden had defeated the Australian duo of Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic.

Bopanna, 43, recently became world no. 7 in men's doubles after his last-four finish in the Wimbledon 2023 with Ebden.

They will play the all-British team of Julian Cash and Henry Patten in the next round.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri suffered defeats in their respective opening men’s doubles matches.

Myneni, partnering Russian Alex Karatsev, lost 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2 to Sierbian Laslo Djere and Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Bhambri and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner lost 6-3, 7-5 to the ninth-seeded Polish pair of Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.