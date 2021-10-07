Unforced error: Andy Murray loses tennis shoes...and his wedding ring

Attention, we are here to report a crime of devious proportions - it's a shoe robbery. Wait, we hear that's not all. A wedding ring has also been stolen!

And who is the victim you ask - it's none other than British tennis ace Andy Murray. Call it an epic tragicomedy of errors, Andy Murray found himself with one pair of tennis shoe less and also, ended up losing his wedding ring as well.

The 3-time Grand Slam champion and a 2-time Olympic gold medallist, Andy Murray is a man of funny bones and he took to his Instagram to narrate the story of his lost shoe and wedding ring which have apparently been stolen at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. Pleading to his fans to help him find his lost precious goods, Andy Murray confessed to being an 'idiot' for losing it this way, in the first place.

Andy Murray and Kim Sears (Source: Getty)

Married to his long-time girlfriend Kim Sears, who he tied the knot with in 2015, Andy Murray now finds himself in the 'bad books' of his wife after his 'terrible' idea to dry his smelly tennis shoes overnight under his car went awfully wrong. What made it worse was the fact that Andy completely forgot that he had his wedding ring tied to the shoelaces of the shoes and now that they are stolen, Andy has found himself in quite the fix!







What ties the wedding ring with the shoe in this case?





Andy Murray habitually ties his wedding ring to the shoe (Source: AP)

It was quite the shock reveal for Andy who was as it is devastated by the loss of his shoes and had to go out and get a new pair from the local pro shop in California, where he is currently scheduled to play after being given a wildcard entry. Reporting the crime with a straight face for the most part, Andy Murray couldn't help laughing at his own self at one point when he described the ring episode.

'As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, "where is your wedding ring?" And I was like "oh no".



'I tie my wedding ring to my shoes when I'm playing because I can't play with it on my hand. So my wedding ring has been stolen as well so, needless to say, I am in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it.

Unlike Roger Federer who leaves his wedding ring and all things precious off the court, in the locker room, Andy Murray's style is quirky and some might even say, god-awful. After getting married to Kim in 2015, Murray went on to win the BMW Open in Munich and he had his wedding ring tied to his shoes. His reasons were baffling as well - but he has stuck to his practise which has now proven to be costly and is earning him the bricks and bats from both Kim and his mother, Judy, who commented with a facepalm to her son's activities.



"I won't lose it if it's tied to my shoelace," Murray told Sky Sport Italia. "As soon as the match is over I put it back on. "If I'd keep it in my bag I'd have lost it already," Murray had mentioned after the BMW Open victory in 2015. Since then Murray has continued to wear the ring as a lucky charm but now he has ended up losing it!

We sincerely hope Andy Murray finds the ring and the shoes and gets to the bottom of this smelly foul play!