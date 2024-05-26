U-12 South Asia Regional Qualifiers: India boys and girls book finals berth

The Indian under-12 boys and girls team won the gold medal at the ATF 12&U Team Competition 2024 Regional Qualifying event for South Asia on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Nepal Tennis Association in Kathmandu.

The boys team comprising of Puneeth Manohar, Aarav Chhallani and Yuvaan Garg beat Pakistan in the final 2-0.

India 12&U Boys and Girls Teams Clinch Gold at ATF 12&U Team Competition 2024 https://t.co/tGYLNrkzEz — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) May 25, 2024

The girls team of Srishti Kiran, Khushi Kadian and Sarena Gahlot won the gold medal after finishing as toppers in the league stage.

The squad comprising of Khushi Kadian, Sarena Gehlot, and Shrishti Kiran, toppled Sri Lanka 2-0 in their final match.

Gold medals for both the teams mean that they have now qualified for the finals to be held in Kazakhstan in September 2024.

Defeat for U-16 boys

Elsewhere, at Shymkent, Kazakhstan , Australia defeated India and finished in fifth place in the Asia-Oceania Junior Davies Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament.



Australia beat India 2-0 with Cameron Burton beating Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-3 and Cruz Hewitt defeating Aradhya Kshitij 6-3, 2-6, (10-7).