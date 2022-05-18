Top-seeds Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka enter quarters at Strasbourg WTA 250

Ace Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza is right on track for the upcoming French Open as she opened her campaign at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, alongside partner Lucie Hradecka with a win and entered the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 event.

Seeded numero uno for the first time since her comeback to tennis after motherhood, Mirza and Hradecka defeated the pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Tereza Mihalíková in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Coming on the back of a semi-final finish at the Italian Open, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner, Lucie Hradecka are on a good roll as they entered the quarter-finals of the Strasbourg WTA 250 being held in Germany.



Having taken on one-half of the Kichenok sisters in the Round of 16 clash, the Mirza-Hradecka pair will be up against the other sister, Nadiia Kichenok and her partner, Raluca Olaru in this clay-court event.

The quarter-finals are scheduled from 6:15 PM IST on 18th May 2022.