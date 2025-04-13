Mexico City Open 2025: Top seed Balaji-Miguel ousted in semi-final

Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner, Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, had a semi-final exit against the third-seeded pair of Austin Krajicek and Santiago González at the Mexico City Open on Saturday.

Krajicek-González beat Balaji-Miguel in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) in one hour and twenty seven minutes to reach the final where they will face the American pair of Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac.

The Indo-Mexican pair looked in control till the eighth game of the first set, but then they lost serve in the ninth game and gave their opponents the opportunity to serve out the opening set.

In the second set, Krajicek-González sat comfortably on three breakpoints, but Balaji-Miguel held strong to hold them, and then the next few games saw both pairs holding on to their serves.

However, Balaji-Miguel lost their serve in the fifth game of the set before leveling the match at 4-4 in the eighth game.

But when it appeared that the game might go to a tiebreak, Balaji-Miguel lost their serve again in the eleventh game and conceded the second set in fifty minutes, ending the campaign at the event.