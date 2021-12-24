Top-ranked Indian tennis players at the end of 2021

It's no mystery that 2021 has been an eventful year with sporting events restarting themselves after the pandemic, slowly but steadily. Along with other sports, tennis too suffered a great setback because of the pandemic but with 2021, a state of new normalcy was achieved as the tournaments started to take place again.

For Indian tennis stars as well, it was a decent year that has shown promise and potential for the future. The Tokyo Olympics was a big highlight of the year and India had Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, and Sumit Nagal participating in the quadrennial multi-sporting extravaganza.

Sumit Nagal made ripples when he reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Argentina Open, while the pair of Ankita Raina-Kamilla Rakhimova bagged the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 and Sania Mirza-Christina McHale became runners-up at the Cleveland WTA 250 before Sania Mirza paired with China's Zhang Shuai to win the Ostrava Open WTA 500.

Other than them, Ramkumar Ramanathan also bagged his first Challenger title in Bahrain, as well while performing well in doubles. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna along with Denis Shapovalov also had decent outings in 2021 in the Men's Doubles. In 2022, the list of events are more and it can be hoped that we have an even better and more fruitful outing and Indian tennis grows more.

Let's take a look at where our Indian tennis players are standing on the rankings at the end of the year:



Men's Singles - ATP Rankings

Player Name Rank Ramkumar Ramanathan World No. 184 Prajnesh Gunneswaran World No. 219 Sumit Nagal World No. 222 Mukund Sasikumar World No. 421

Men's Doubles - ATP Rankings

Player Name Rank Rohan Bopanna World No. 43 Divij Sharan World No. 119 Ramkumar Ramanathan World No. 144 Purav Raja World No. 152 N. Sriram Balaji World No. 173 Jeevan Neduncheziyan World No. 191 Leander Paes World No. 204 Arjun Kadhe World No. 215

Women's Singles - WTA Rankings

Player Name Rank Ankita Raina World No. 202 Riya Bhatia World No. 433 Karman Thandi World No. 449

Women's Doubles - WTA Rankings