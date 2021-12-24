Log In
Top-ranked Indian tennis players at the end of 2021

It's been a decent year for Indian tennis dotted with Challenger, WTA 250 and WTA 500 wins. We take a look at their year-end rankings.

Sania Mirza and Ramkumar Ramanathan
X

By

Sohinee

Published: 24 Dec 2021 3:18 PM GMT

It's no mystery that 2021 has been an eventful year with sporting events restarting themselves after the pandemic, slowly but steadily. Along with other sports, tennis too suffered a great setback because of the pandemic but with 2021, a state of new normalcy was achieved as the tournaments started to take place again.

For Indian tennis stars as well, it was a decent year that has shown promise and potential for the future. The Tokyo Olympics was a big highlight of the year and India had Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, and Sumit Nagal participating in the quadrennial multi-sporting extravaganza.

Sumit Nagal made ripples when he reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Argentina Open, while the pair of Ankita Raina-Kamilla Rakhimova bagged the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 and Sania Mirza-Christina McHale became runners-up at the Cleveland WTA 250 before Sania Mirza paired with China's Zhang Shuai to win the Ostrava Open WTA 500.

Other than them, Ramkumar Ramanathan also bagged his first Challenger title in Bahrain, as well while performing well in doubles. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna along with Denis Shapovalov also had decent outings in 2021 in the Men's Doubles. In 2022, the list of events are more and it can be hoped that we have an even better and more fruitful outing and Indian tennis grows more.

Let's take a look at where our Indian tennis players are standing on the rankings at the end of the year:

Men's Singles - ATP Rankings

Player NameRank

Ramkumar Ramanathan

World No. 184

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

World No. 219

Sumit NagalWorld No. 222
Mukund SasikumarWorld No. 421

Men's Doubles - ATP Rankings

Player NameRank

Rohan Bopanna

World No. 43

Divij Sharan

World No. 119

Ramkumar Ramanathan

World No. 144

Purav Raja

World No. 152

N. Sriram Balaji

World No. 173

Jeevan Neduncheziyan

World No. 191

Leander Paes

World No. 204

Arjun Kadhe

World No. 215

Women's Singles - WTA Rankings

Player NameRank

Ankita Raina

World No. 202

Riya Bhatia

World No. 433

Karman Thandi

World No. 449

Women's Doubles - WTA Rankings

Player NameRank

Sania Mirza

World No. 63

Ankita Raina

World No. 103

Rutuja Bhosale

World No. 275

Tennis Indian tennis AITA Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Ramkumar Ramanathan 
