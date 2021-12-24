Tennis
Top-ranked Indian tennis players at the end of 2021
It's been a decent year for Indian tennis dotted with Challenger, WTA 250 and WTA 500 wins. We take a look at their year-end rankings.
It's no mystery that 2021 has been an eventful year with sporting events restarting themselves after the pandemic, slowly but steadily. Along with other sports, tennis too suffered a great setback because of the pandemic but with 2021, a state of new normalcy was achieved as the tournaments started to take place again.
For Indian tennis stars as well, it was a decent year that has shown promise and potential for the future. The Tokyo Olympics was a big highlight of the year and India had Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina, and Sumit Nagal participating in the quadrennial multi-sporting extravaganza.
Sumit Nagal made ripples when he reached the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Argentina Open, while the pair of Ankita Raina-Kamilla Rakhimova bagged the Phillip Island Trophy WTA 250 and Sania Mirza-Christina McHale became runners-up at the Cleveland WTA 250 before Sania Mirza paired with China's Zhang Shuai to win the Ostrava Open WTA 500.
Other than them, Ramkumar Ramanathan also bagged his first Challenger title in Bahrain, as well while performing well in doubles. Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna along with Denis Shapovalov also had decent outings in 2021 in the Men's Doubles. In 2022, the list of events are more and it can be hoped that we have an even better and more fruitful outing and Indian tennis grows more.
Let's take a look at where our Indian tennis players are standing on the rankings at the end of the year:
Men's Singles - ATP Rankings
|Player Name
|Rank
Ramkumar Ramanathan
World No. 184
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
World No. 219
|Sumit Nagal
|World No. 222
|Mukund Sasikumar
|World No. 421
Men's Doubles - ATP Rankings
|Player Name
|Rank
Rohan Bopanna
World No. 43
|Divij Sharan
World No. 119
Ramkumar Ramanathan
World No. 144
Purav Raja
World No. 152
N. Sriram Balaji
World No. 173
Jeevan Neduncheziyan
World No. 191
Leander Paes
World No. 204
Arjun Kadhe
World No. 215
Women's Singles - WTA Rankings
|Player Name
|Rank
Ankita Raina
World No. 202
Riya Bhatia
World No. 433
Karman Thandi
World No. 449
Women's Doubles - WTA Rankings
|Player Name
|Rank
Sania Mirza
World No. 63
Ankita Raina
World No. 103
Rutuja Bhosale
World No. 275