Toni Nadal addresses Indian tennis coaches at GPTCA Level B&C Course in Bangalore

The Indian arm of the Global Professional Tennis Coach Association (GPTCA) proudly announces the successful completion of its Level B&C Course held at Padukone - Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bangalore from Friday, 31st March to Sunday, 2nd April 2023.

The event, certified by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), featured an impressive lineup of international tennis professionals and coaches, drawing 77 participants from various parts of India.



GPTCA President Alberto Castellani who has created champions like Janko Tipsarevic, Marc Rosset and Ivo Karlovic flew in from Italy to personally engage with the coaches, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the tennis community. PBI India Director Cesar Morales who is currently coaching Indian Billie Jean King Cup player Sahaja Yamalapalli was not just an outstanding instructor but also a gracious host, ensuring a memorable stay for all participants in Bangalore. Other esteemed speakers included Dr. Balakrishnan of Vesoma Sports Medical Center and ITF Referee Shiva Reddy, who enriched the learning experience for the attendees. On the last day of the event, legendary coach Toni Nadal who is the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal shared his invaluable insights and expertise via a video conference session, inspiring coaches to strive for excellence in their careers. The opening ceremony saw the presence of Chief Guest Badri Vishal (an imminent lawyer and an established player on the seniors' circuit - the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour) and Special Guest Arshi Yasin (Co-founder of Indian sports web publication The Bridge), both of whom expressed their support for Indian tennis.

Arshi Yasin, CEO - The Bridge, addressing the coaches on personal media and branding (PIC Courtesy - Chenthil Mohan)





The course was organized by PTL Sports Group who are also the organisers of the Pro Tennis League, Legends Tennis League and soon-to-be-launched School Tennis League.

For more information on future GPTCA courses and events, please visit the GPTCA India Instagram page.



