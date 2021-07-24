Tokyo Olympics: Tennis Day 2, July 25 – Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok/Lyudmyla Kichenok – Preview, schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

All eyes will be on the Indian tennis pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina as they begin their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's Doubles event. Pitted against the Kichenok twins - Nadiia and Lyudmyla, the Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina pair will hope to make a winning start to their medal bid at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo.

For Sania Mirza, this will be her fourth consecutive Olympic appearance - a rave feat in itself for the 6-time Grand Slam champion. Accompanying her on this outing will be Ahmedabad's Ankita Raina who will be making her Olympic debut at Tokyo. Playing her first Olympics as a mother, Sania Mirza will be eager to make a strong start as the opponents from Ukraine are most familiar to her. In fact, it was with Nadiia Kichenok that Sania Mirza made a resounding return to tennis after taking a maternity leave and went on to win the 2020 Hobart International - her 42nd career title.

To the 34-year-old Mirza's credit also lies the fact that only recently, Sania Mirza handed the Kichenok twins a comprehensive defeat at the Doha Open in March, partnering with Andreja Klepac. Thus, Mirza is familiar with the game of the Kichenok sisters and there won't be any surprises taking place.



The lone concern for Mirza will be to ensure that Ankita Raina does not succumb under the pressure of playing her first Olympics and gives it her best. While Sania's powerful forehands and strong service games have been a close assistant to her enjoying so much success in her career, Ankita's forte lies in the baseline. They need to absolutely play to their strengths to come out on top of this match and enter the second round of the Women's Doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old Raina, as the India No. 1 in both singles and doubles has shone of late and will be desperate to bring that form to the match and Sania is expected to lead from the front, being the veteran as she is. Notably, the Sania-Ankita pair have had a successful pairing so far and have guided India to a win at the Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie.

