Sumit Nagal, the lone surviving Indian representative in tennis, will be up against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev representing ROC in the second round of Men's Singles at the Tokyo Olympics.



Sumit Nagal entered the top 200 for the first time on July 29, 2019. He has won ATP Challenger Tour Titles in Bangalore (2017) and Buenos Aires (2019). The young Indian made headlines after he took the first set off legendary Roger Federer in his first-ever Grand Slam main draw match, the 2019 US Open, before going down 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to the Swiss great.

Meanwhile, hard court specialist, Daniil Medvedev had to slug it out before he could defeat World No. 40 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 7-6.

Sumit Nagal defeated World No. 197 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a thrilling encounter. This was India's first victory in Men's Singles since 1996 in the Olympics.

The 23-year-old Nagal qualified for Tokyo after several top Men's Singles players withdrew from the quadrennial Games owing to a multitude of reasons. He was ranked 144th on June 14, when the qualification cut-off was set.

Daniil Medvedev has troubled the best of the world consistently over the past few years. The Russian won ATP Tour Finals in 2020 and has made it to the finals of both US Open and Australian Open.



The Hard Court:

Judging by their previous performances, it's safe to say that hard court is the favourite playing surface for both players. However, Daniil Medvedev will have the obvious edge here as he has had most of his successes on this surface. However, the Russian is not in his invincible form and Sumit Nagal, if the stars align, can cause harm potentially to the Russian powerhouse.

Schedule and When to Watch?

The venue for all tennis events at the Tokyo Olympics will be the Ariake Tennis Park, where all the on-court action is expected to unfurl.

Men's Singles - Second Round

Sumit Nagal v/s Daniil Medvedev is scheduled 3rd on Court 1; the first match is scheduled at 7:30 AM IST on July 26, 2021

Live Streaming and Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC