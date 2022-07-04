"Time to move on from Wimbledon": Sania Mirza ready for farewell — Watch

It's been an emotional few days for Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza as she is taking part in her favourite Grand Slam for one final time - decking up in all white for the tennis calendar's only grass-court Slam - the Wimbledon Championships.

A 6-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, Mirza, who announced earlier this year during the Australian Open that this will be her final year on the tour as a professional tennis player, had tasted her first Grand Slam success as a junior player on the Wimbledon greens, way back in 2003 when she had won the Girls' Doubles title with Alisa Mikhailovna Kleybanova, has always regarded the Big W to be a special tournament.

However, just after suffering a heartbreaking first-round loss alongside partner Lucie Hradecka in the women's doubles, Sania Mirza, her eyes moist, confessed, "I think it is time to move on. There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now," a tinge of sadness in her voice, in an interview with Wimbledon.

Seeded sixth in the women's doubles, Sania and Hradecka lost to the unseeded duo of Magdalena Fręch and Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, bringing an early end to Mirza's last campaign in this event.



Going on to analyse the highs and lows of the match, Mirza also talked about how special Wimbledon has been for her but also admitted that she is ready to move on, even if it hasn't sunk in yet.

In 2015, Sania Mirza, alongside her then-partner, Swiss legend, Martina Hingis, had gone on to win the Wimbledon Championships in the Women's Doubles, making it Sania's very first Grand Slam win in this category at the professional level.

In the mixed doubles, on the other hand, Sania Mirza's campaign remains alive as she has paired up with the reigning Olympic men's doubles champion, Mate Pavic and has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

Interestingly, both Mirza and Pavic are yet to progress beyond the quarters in their respective mixed doubles history at Wimbledon, a feat they hope to achieve this time.



The pair of former World No. 1's - Mirza and Pavic, seeded sixth at the Slam, will be playing fourth seeds John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski for a place in the semi-finals, which will be a very first for both of them, as Mirza is keen on ending her Wimbledon journey on a sweet note.