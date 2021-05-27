Tennis star Likhitha Kalava signs up with North Texas University

Indian tennis star from the city of Hyderabad, Likhitha Kalava has signed up with the University of North Texas, the team announced on Tuesday.



The youngster will be seen plying her trade for the Mean Green Tennis team this year onwards, while studying Interior Designing at the University of North Texas.



Kalava who is a former Junior Australian Open Semifinalist boasts of a career best ITF Women's ranking of 700 and WTA career best of 1227.

"As a young girl I have always been a team player and thrived in that environment and the University of North Texas team provides the perfect base for me to expand my capacity as a tennis player since it is a school with a great tennis team run by passionate coaches," Kalava said.

Kalava is currently ranked amongst top 20 in India and won the under-16 National Series as a 14-year-old in 2017. Besides, she has also captained her under-17 state tennis team.

Likhitha Kalava is the second Indian to join the Mean Greens Tennis team which also includes another girl from Hyderabad, Nidhi Surapaneni, who is currently a senior.