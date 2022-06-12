Tennis: Rutuja Bhosale wins ITF $25k Chiang Rai women's doubles title

Enjoying a great form, Indian tennis player Rutuja Bhosale added a new feather to her cap as she won the Women's Doubles title along with Japanese partner Erika Sema at the ITF $25k Chiang Rai event on Saturday, in Thailand.

Bhosale, who hails from Shrirampur, Maharashtra displayed some top-notch tennis this week in Thailand and eventually went on to win the doubles title with Erika, defeating the all-Japanese duo of Haruna Arakawa and Natsuho Arakawa in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Keeping it a straightforward affair, Bhosale and Sema dominated the final clash and broke multiple times to serve out a breadstick in the first set and wrapped up the match with a 6-3 in the second one to claim the title.

Other than lifting the women's doubles trophy at the ITF $25k event, the 26-year-old Bhosale also progressed to the finals of the women's singles, where she met Japan's Nao Hibino. However, Hibino, who has been a former World No. 56 player, did not leave Bhosale much space to show her skills and defeated her 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the title.

