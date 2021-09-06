The lone Indian left in the mix at the 2021 US Open, Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner, Ivan Dodig fought their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the hard court Grand Slam being held at Flushing Meadows. Surviving a three-set clash against Hugo Nys of Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech of France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that was just shy of the 2-hour mark by 4 minutes, the 13th-seeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig have set up a mouth-watering clash against America's Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury in the Round of 16 encounter.

The 41-year-old Rohan Bopanna, who has been a runners-up in the Men's Doubles event at the 2010 US Open with erstwhile Pakistani partner, Aisam-ul-Haq Quershi, is looking to make the most of the momentum he has gained so far in this tournament alongside familiar partner, Ivan Dodig. Currently, the Indo-Croatian pair are enjoying a good form as they managed to convert three break point opportunities and stave off three of the five break points they faced against the duo of Hugo Nys and Arthur Rinderknech.





With both Sania Mira and Ankita Raina out of the contention of a Grand Slam - the former 6-time Major champion having lost her first-round matches in both Women's Doubles (partnering with Coco Vandeweghe) and Mixed Doubles (partnering with Rajeev Ram), while the latter - Raina, lost in the opening round of Women's Doubles (partnering with Kateryna Bondarenko), it is just Rohan Bopanna who is remaining.

US OPEN MEN's DOUBLES R2:



[13] Rohan Bopanna 🇮🇳 /Ivan Dodig 🇭🇷 through to R3 with a good win over Arthur Rinderknech 🇫🇷 /Hugo Nys 🇵🇱 6-3 4-6 6-4.



They will next take on Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury. pic.twitter.com/P1Z4ZNuzyp — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) September 5, 2021

Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig need to be at their best to be able to defeat the British-American pair of Salisbury and Ram as they are experienced and formidable on the hard court. The 2020 Australian Open champions, Salisbury-Ram will be coming into the Round of 16 clash on the back of straight set victories and thus, with more energy. In all probability, this too, will be a tight match stretching out over three sets and Bopanna/Dodig must step up their game if they hope to continue this winning streak.



Schedule or When to watch?

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig [13] vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury [4] at 08:30 PM IST on 6th September, 2021 at Grandstand

Where to watch?

The Round of 16 match Rohan Bopanna/Ivan Dodig vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury can be watched on Star Sports

Live Streaming details

The match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP