Tennis
Tennis: 'Indo-Pak Express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi unite for Sofia Open: LIVE blog, updates, report
Get all the LIVE updates from Indo-Pak express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi's Round of 16 encounter from Sofia Open.
The men's doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi reunites yet again this year for the second time. The Indo-Pak Express, as they are referred to by the fans, steps into the court for the Sofia Open - an ATP 250 event.
Get all the LIVE updates from the match at The Bridge.
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2021 12:23 PM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 5-4 Marach/Oswald
A spectacular comeback by Bopanna and Qureshi. who have a slender edge over the Austrians now.
- 28 Sep 2021 12:19 PM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 4-4 Marach/Oswald
Marach and Oswald deny the break this time to Bopanna and Qureshi and things are intensified here in the second set.
- 28 Sep 2021 12:11 PM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 3-3 Marach/Oswald
Bopanna and Qureshi win from a break going toe-to-toe against the Austrian pair.
- 28 Sep 2021 12:06 PM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 2-3 Marach/Oswald
Qureshi's serve. A powerful release causes Marach to hit the ball out. They equalise at 30-30. Bopanna's quick return caught Marach by surprise. Game goes into a 40-40 ties, but Oswald's return earned them a break.
- 28 Sep 2021 12:01 PM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 2-2 Marach/Oswald
Match resumes after a break. Marach and Oswald win the game earning three successive points.
- 28 Sep 2021 11:50 AM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 2-1 Marach/Oswald
Rohan Bopanna's sharp services, comprising of one ace bag the game for the Indo-Pak duo.
- 28 Sep 2021 11:48 AM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 1-1 Marach/Oswald
Marach and Oswald equalise in a well-fought game.
- 28 Sep 2021 11:43 AM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi 1-0 Marach/Oswald
Qureshi capitalises on his service to win the first game of Set 2. Could the 'Indo-Pak Express' pull off a surprise from here?
- 28 Sep 2021 11:38 AM GMT
Bopanna/Qureshi lose first set 2-6 against Marach/Oswald
Another clean sweep in the final game to win the first set. Bopanna and Qureshi have a tough task ahead to recover from the deficit.
- 28 Sep 2021 11:34 AM GMT
Bopana/Qureshi 2-5 Marach/Oswald
A good comeback there by Bopanna to win a game from his serve after trailing 15-30.