Tennis

Tennis: 'Indo-Pak Express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi unite for Sofia Open: LIVE blog, updates, report

Get all the LIVE updates from Indo-Pak express' Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi's Round of 16 encounter from Sofia Open.

Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi (Source- The Indian Express)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-09-28T17:53:50+05:30

The men's doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam Qureshi reunites yet again this year for the second time. The Indo-Pak Express, as they are referred to by the fans, steps into the court for the Sofia Open - an ATP 250 event.

Get all the LIVE updates from the match at The Bridge.




Live Updates

Tennis Rohan Bopanna 
