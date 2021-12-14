Tennis Premier League: All you need to know - Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming

India's tennis fraternity - including Leander Paes and Sania Mirza - put their weight behind the Tennis Premier League (TPL), as the third season was launched on Monday. The third season - involving some of India's best tennis players - will be held from December 14 to December 18.

Present on the occasion were co-owners Leander Paes, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Sania Mirza, mentor of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers. Also present was ace filmmaker and tennis enthusiast Vishal Bharadwaj. Goran Ivanisevic, former Wimbledon champion and current coach of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, also joined the proceedings through a video call.

The TPL 3.0 will have participation from six international women players, Samantha Murray Sharan from Great Britain, ranked 206, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, ranked 262, Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech, ranked 294, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, ranked 317, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, ranked 379, besides Sofia Shapatava.

Tennis Premier League Teams

Mumbai Leon Army: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Niki Poonacha, Sofia Shapatava

Delhi Binny's Brigade: Yuki Bhambri, Manish Sureshkumar, Peangtarn Plipuech

Chennai Stallions: Purav Raja, Sidharth Rawat, Samantha Murray Sharan



Bengaluru Spartans: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji, Sabina Sharipova



Hyderabad Strikers: Arjun Kadhe, Vishnu Vardhan, Ankita Raina.



Rajasthan Tigers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Aryan Goveas, Diana Marcinkevica



Gujarat Panthers: Divij Sharan, Vijay Sundar Prashant, Valeriya Strakhova.



Pune Jaguars: Saketh Myneni, Ishaque Iqbal, Rutuja Bhosale.

Delhi Binny's Brigade has announced their squad for the Season 3 of Tennis Premier League!



Their squad looks well built and ready to rumble and roar! Watch them live in action from 14th December onwards!



Schedule



The group matches will be played from Tuesday, with the semi-finals and finals to be held on Saturday.

Live Streaming

The event can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app.