Tennis Premier League: All you need to know - Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming
The third season of the Tennis Premier League, featuring some of India's best tennis players and some overseas players, is set to begin on December 14.
India's tennis fraternity - including Leander Paes and Sania Mirza - put their weight behind the Tennis Premier League (TPL), as the third season was launched on Monday. The third season - involving some of India's best tennis players - will be held from December 14 to December 18.
Present on the occasion were co-owners Leander Paes, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Sania Mirza, mentor of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers. Also present was ace filmmaker and tennis enthusiast Vishal Bharadwaj. Goran Ivanisevic, former Wimbledon champion and current coach of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, also joined the proceedings through a video call.
The TPL 3.0 will have participation from six international women players, Samantha Murray Sharan from Great Britain, ranked 206, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, ranked 262, Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech, ranked 294, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, ranked 317, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, ranked 379, besides Sofia Shapatava.
Tennis Premier League Teams
Mumbai Leon Army: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Niki Poonacha, Sofia Shapatava
Delhi Binny's Brigade: Yuki Bhambri, Manish Sureshkumar, Peangtarn Plipuech
Chennai Stallions: Purav Raja, Sidharth Rawat, Samantha Murray Sharan
Bengaluru Spartans: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji, Sabina Sharipova
Hyderabad Strikers: Arjun Kadhe, Vishnu Vardhan, Ankita Raina.
Rajasthan Tigers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Aryan Goveas, Diana Marcinkevica
Gujarat Panthers: Divij Sharan, Vijay Sundar Prashant, Valeriya Strakhova.
Pune Jaguars: Saketh Myneni, Ishaque Iqbal, Rutuja Bhosale.
Schedule
The group matches will be played from Tuesday, with the semi-finals and finals to be held on Saturday.
Live Streaming
The event can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app.