Tennis legend Martina Navratilova takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is explosive - both on as well as off the court. Not shying to speak up and rouse controversy, Martina Navratilova has always been a staunch critic of the Right wing politics in India. The 59-time Grand Slam champion (the highest record by any player in the Open Era - combined in Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles), Martina Navratilova took a sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in response to a comment made by the Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Taking to Twitter for this latest act, Martina quote retweeted a post by Hindustan Times which carried Amit Shah's comments on Narendra Modi, where the Home Minister lauded Modi on completing 20 years in public office and hailed him as "India's most democratic leader". Martina, retweeted with the quippy "And for my next joke..." and even put emoticons signifying surprise followed by a joker or a clown face, revealing the humorous gag she intended.

And for my next joke …😳🤡 https://t.co/vR7i5etQcv — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 10, 2021

Amit Shah's eulogy for Narendra Modi came in an interview with Sansad TV, where the Home Minister claimed that Modi is not a 'dictator' as many call him but rather he is the most 'democratic' of India's leaders - which tickled the humour of the tennis legend who true to her Twitter bio, spoke up. However, this isn't the first time that Martina Navratilova has taken a dig at the current Indian government and has openly criticised the Modi government's myriad polices.

Not sure why you are trying to say here but the truth is that the people in power, like Modi and like trump, are trying to stifle the truth as much as possible, if that truth doesn't suit their political purpose. So there is that….

So I stand by that post, thank you — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 13, 2020

Martina had previously called out the Modi-Trump 'camaraderie', the NRC imposition in Assam and the government's stance on the crackdown of JNU students, as well. With this ace of a tweet, it remains to be seen how the Modi government will react to this curveball from the tennis great. Many people have mentioned that this instance also reminds them of pop-singer Rihanna's comments on the Farmer's Protest, which stirred a lot of controversy.

