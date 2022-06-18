Tennis: India crowned champions in ITF South Asian U12 Championships

Team India has been exceptional from the very first day of the ITF South Asian U12 Championships in Nepal and both the teams ended the tournament on top, winning the respective titles.

In the final, the Boys' team defeated Pakistan 2-1, and the Girls' team beat Sri Lanka 2-1, and accomplished the South-Asia Regional qualifying hurdle as champions in ITF 12 & Under Team Competition.

The teams were led by coaches Shivika Burman and Irfan Ahmed.

Dr Anil Jain, President of All India Tennis Association, and Mr Anil Dhupar, Hon Secretary-General of AITA, congratulated both the teams for putting up such a fabulous performance over the whole week and making the whole country proud.



Results Of Final :

Boys: India defeated Pakistan 2-1

Tavish Pahwa beat Hamza Ali 6-3 6-3



Fazal Ali Meer lost to Talha Abubakar 2-6 7-6(1) 2-6

Tavish/Fazal Ali beat Omar Jawad/Talha Abubakar 6-3 6-3

Girls: India defeated Sri Lanka 2-1

Prachi Malik beat Akeesha Silva 6-1 6-1

Aahan beat Sandhithi Archachi 6-0 6-0

Aahan/Anandita Upadhyay lost to Sandhithi/Akeesha 4-6 16