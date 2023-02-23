Log In
ATP, WTA, and ITF Events to be held in India in 2023

A look at the list of international tennis events to be hosted in India this year in 2023.

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 23 Feb 2023

When it comes to tennis, there are three major governing bodies: the ITF, ATP, and WTA.

The ITF, or International Tennis Federation, was formed in 1913 and is responsible for the rules of the sport, the specifications, and the technicalities. It takes care of organizing the 4 Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the Fed Cup, the Hopman Cup, the Olympics, and the lower-level circuits.

The ATP, or Association of Tennis Professionals, and the WTA, or Women's Tennis Association, formed in 1972 and 1973, respectively, are responsible for organizing the top-level circuit: the ATP and WTA World Tours, the Masters, the WTF, the 500s, the 250s, and the Challengers. It further handles the rankings.

This year, in 2023, India will be playing host to many such international tournaments and events; the list is as follows:

S.No.Governing BodyCategoryEvent NameLocationDates
1ATPATP World TourMaharashtra OpenPune, MaharashtraJanuary 2-7
2ATPATP Challenger TourChennai Open- Challenger 100Chennai, Tamil NaduFebruary 13-19
3ATPATP Challenger TourBengaluru Open- Challenger 100Bangalore, KarnatakaFebruary 20-26
4ATPATP Challenger TourPune Challenger 100Pune, MaharashtraFebruary 27- March 04
5ITFITF Men's TourM25 New DelhiNew Delhi, New DelhiMarch 13-19
6ITFITF Men's TourM25 LucknowLucknow, Uttar PradeshMarch 20-26
7ITFITF Men's TourM25 MysuruMysore, KarnatakaMarch 27- April 02
8ITFITF Men's TourM15 ChennaiChennai, Tamil NaduApril 03-09
9ITFITF Women's TourW15 GwaliorGwalior, Madhya PradeshDecember 26 (2022)- January 01
10ITFITF Women's TourW40 BhopalBhopal, Madhya PradeshJanuary 16-22
11ITFITF Women's TourW40 PunePune, MaharashtraJanuary 23-29
12ITFITF Women's TourW15 JhajjarJhajjar, HaryanaFebruary 06-12
13ITFITF Women's TourW15 JhajjarJhajjar, HaryanaFebruary 13-19
14ITFITF Women's TourW15 GurugramGurugram, HaryanaFebruary 20-26
15ITFITF Women's TourW25 BengaluruBengaluru, KarnatakaFebruary 27- March 05
16ITFITF Women's TourW40 BengaluruBengaluru, KarnatakaMarch 06- 12

17

WTA

WTA World Tour

Chennai Open

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

September 11-16

*The ITF calendar evolves and is updated every 3 months, thus exists scope for more events to be added in the future.
