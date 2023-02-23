Tennis
ATP, WTA, and ITF Events to be held in India in 2023
A look at the list of international tennis events to be hosted in India this year in 2023.
When it comes to tennis, there are three major governing bodies: the ITF, ATP, and WTA.
The ITF, or International Tennis Federation, was formed in 1913 and is responsible for the rules of the sport, the specifications, and the technicalities. It takes care of organizing the 4 Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the Fed Cup, the Hopman Cup, the Olympics, and the lower-level circuits.
The ATP, or Association of Tennis Professionals, and the WTA, or Women's Tennis Association, formed in 1972 and 1973, respectively, are responsible for organizing the top-level circuit: the ATP and WTA World Tours, the Masters, the WTF, the 500s, the 250s, and the Challengers. It further handles the rankings.
This year, in 2023, India will be playing host to many such international tournaments and events; the list is as follows:
|S.No.
|Governing Body
|Category
|Event Name
|Location
|Dates
|1
|ATP
|ATP World Tour
|Maharashtra Open
|Pune, Maharashtra
|January 2-7
|2
|ATP
|ATP Challenger Tour
|Chennai Open- Challenger 100
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|February 13-19
|3
|ATP
|ATP Challenger Tour
|Bengaluru Open- Challenger 100
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|February 20-26
|4
|ATP
|ATP Challenger Tour
|Pune Challenger 100
|Pune, Maharashtra
|February 27- March 04
|5
|ITF
|ITF Men's Tour
|M25 New Delhi
|New Delhi, New Delhi
|March 13-19
|6
|ITF
|ITF Men's Tour
|M25 Lucknow
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|March 20-26
|7
|ITF
|ITF Men's Tour
|M25 Mysuru
|Mysore, Karnataka
|March 27- April 02
|8
|ITF
|ITF Men's Tour
|M15 Chennai
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|April 03-09
|9
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W15 Gwalior
|Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
|December 26 (2022)- January 01
|10
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W40 Bhopal
|Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|January 16-22
|11
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W40 Pune
|Pune, Maharashtra
|January 23-29
|12
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W15 Jhajjar
|Jhajjar, Haryana
|February 06-12
|13
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W15 Jhajjar
|Jhajjar, Haryana
|February 13-19
|14
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W15 Gurugram
|Gurugram, Haryana
|February 20-26
|15
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W25 Bengaluru
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|February 27- March 05
|16
|ITF
|ITF Women's Tour
|W40 Bengaluru
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|March 06- 12
17
WTA
WTA World Tour
Chennai Open
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
September 11-16