ATP, WTA, and ITF Events to be held in India in 2023

When it comes to tennis, there are three major governing bodies: the ITF, ATP, and WTA.

The ITF, or International Tennis Federation, was formed in 1913 and is responsible for the rules of the sport, the specifications, and the technicalities. It takes care of organizing the 4 Grand Slams, the Davis Cup, the Fed Cup, the Hopman Cup, the Olympics, and the lower-level circuits.

The ATP, or Association of Tennis Professionals, and the WTA, or Women's Tennis Association, formed in 1972 and 1973, respectively, are responsible for organizing the top-level circuit: the ATP and WTA World Tours, the Masters, the WTF, the 500s, the 250s, and the Challengers. It further handles the rankings.

This year, in 2023, India will be playing host to many such international tournaments and events; the list is as follows:

S.No. Governing Body Category Event Name Location Dates 1 ATP ATP World Tour Maharashtra Open Pune, Maharashtra January 2-7 2 ATP ATP Challenger Tour Chennai Open- Challenger 100 Chennai, Tamil Nadu February 13-19 3 ATP ATP Challenger Tour Bengaluru Open- Challenger 100 Bangalore, Karnataka February 20-26 4 ATP ATP Challenger Tour Pune Challenger 100 Pune, Maharashtra February 27- March 04 5 ITF ITF Men's Tour M25 New Delhi New Delhi, New Delhi March 13-19 6 ITF ITF Men's Tour M25 Lucknow Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh March 20-26 7 ITF ITF Men's Tour M25 Mysuru Mysore, Karnataka March 27- April 02 8 ITF ITF Men's Tour M15 Chennai Chennai, Tamil Nadu April 03-09 9 ITF ITF Women's Tour W15 Gwalior Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh December 26 (2022)- January 01 10 ITF ITF Women's Tour W40 Bhopal Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh January 16-22 11 ITF ITF Women's Tour W40 Pune Pune, Maharashtra January 23-29 12 ITF ITF Women's Tour W15 Jhajjar Jhajjar, Haryana February 06-12 13 ITF ITF Women's Tour W15 Jhajjar Jhajjar, Haryana February 13-19 14 ITF ITF Women's Tour W15 Gurugram Gurugram, Haryana February 20-26 15 ITF ITF Women's Tour W25 Bengaluru Bengaluru, Karnataka February 27- March 05 16 ITF ITF Women's Tour W40 Bengaluru Bengaluru, Karnataka March 06- 12 17 WTA WTA World Tour Chennai Open Chennai, Tamil Nadu September 11-16

*The ITF calendar evolves and is updated every 3 months, thus exists scope for more events to be added in the future.