Tennis: Chandrasekhar Anirudh/Vijay Prasanth finish runners up at Split Open

The Indian duo fell to the top seed pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Reboul of France in the final.

Anirudh Chandrasekhar and Vijay Sundar with their Split Open runner-up awards. (Source: Sports Arena/Twitter)

The Bridge Desk

Published: 16 April 2023 12:17 PM GMT

India's Anirudh Chandrasekhar and Vijay Prasanth finished as runners up in the doubles category at the Split Open 2023 in Croatia. The duo fell to top-seed pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Reboul of France in the final of the ATP Challenger event.

The French duo defeated the Indians in straight sets with a final score of 6-4, 6-4. Leading up to the ultimate match, the Indian pair had a quite easy route.

The Anirudh/Vijay duo first got the better of Kaichi Uchida and Artem Sitak 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 match. Then, the pair didn't have to break into a sweat in the quarter-final when they were given a walkover by Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez.

Similarly in the semi-final, Kalin Ivanovski and Luka Mikrut also gave a walkover to Anirudh and Vijay. On the other hand, Doumbia/Reboul had to play all of their games which they won in a commanding way, all of them being straight-set wins, right up till the final.

Tennis Indian tennis 
