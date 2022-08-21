Sumit Nagal wins Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal wins the Ellese Pro Tennis Challenge 2022. The tournament, which was held in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, was Nagal's first title win since he returned from a hip injury.

Ellesse Pro Tennis Challenge at the Emkey Tennis Garden in Wyomissing, Pa

Champion: Sumit Nagal

Finalist: Michael Zheng @SpotlightBerks @CrackedRacquets @USTAMS_Tennis @FromuthTennis pic.twitter.com/sFTy4zeBxb — Berks County Tennis Association (@BerksCounty10s) August 21, 2022

The Indian defeated Michael Zheng in straight sets in the final. First set was anyone's game as both players were quite equally-footed. After the score was tied 6-6, Nagal came out on top at the end of the tie breaker, thereby winning the set 7-6.



The second set was much more easy for Nagal as he eased through it, winning it with a dominating score line of 6-1.

In the semi-finals, Sumit who is ranked 458th amongst the male singles players doled out a defeat to the 68th ranked Hugo Gaston. The match ended 7-6, 4-6, 10-3 in favour of the player who is way down the pecking order.

This title victory will be a huge boost for the resurgent Nagal as he would hope to carry this momentum in to the US Open 2022, which commences on 29th August in New York.