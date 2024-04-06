Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal notches impressive victory in qualifying round one

Sumit Nagal demonstrated exceptional shot-making abilities as he secured a significant win against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the opening qualifying round of the ATP 1000 Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco on Saturday.

This victory reaffirmed Nagal's prowess on clay courts, particularly evident in his defeat of the eighth-seeded Italian, currently ranked 63rd in the ATP rankings.

🚨NAGAL DEFEATS THE ITALIAN 🎾💥



Sumit Nagal grabs one of his big career best victory thrashing WR 6️⃣3️⃣ F Coboli 🇮🇹 6️⃣-2️⃣, 6️⃣-3️⃣at first qualifying round of #MonteCarloATP1000. Superb show by the India no.1️⃣ ⚡#tennis | #MonteCarlo2024 pic.twitter.com/lvGLmBHSyh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 6, 2024

He secured a commanding straight-set victory (6-2, 6-3) to launch his qualifying campaign at this prestigious Masters event, marking one of his most significant career triumphs to date.

Nagal exhibited clinical precision from the outset, wielding sharp groundstrokes and showcasing exceptional court coverage. His prowess on forehand cross-court drives proved particularly challenging for Cobolli.

Securing his first service break in the fourth game of the opening set set the tone for Nagal's dominance, as he claimed another break in the eighth game to seize an early advantage, ultimately securing the set 6-2.

The second set witnessed a more determined effort from Cobolli, who managed to apply pressure on Nagal in the initial game. However, Nagal showcased his mental fortitude, surviving a 15-point battle and later breaking Cobolli's serve in the eighth game to regain control. He then closed out the match with confidence, serving for victory at 6-3.

Nagal now awaits the winner of the all-Argentinian clash between third-seeded Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman. With just one win separating him from the main draw, Nagal stands on the cusp of making his debut appearance in the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters.

While the Paris Qualification race may still be a distant goal, Nagal's consistency suggests the potential for back-to-back appearances at this quadrennial event.