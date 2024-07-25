Olympics 2024: Sumit Nagal, Bopanna-Balaji faces French players in first round

Indian ace tennis player Sumit Nagal and men's doubles duo Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will take on French tennis players in the first round of their respective events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Currently ranked at world number 80 in ATP Tour rankings, Sumit Nagal will take on Corentin Moutet of France in the first round who is ranked at world number 68 at the moment.

Sumit has a 2-2 head-to-head record against Moutet and playing him in front of his home crowd will be a tough task for the Indian player. If Sumit makes it past the first round, he will likely face fifth-seed Alex De Minaur of Australia in the second round.

This is the second Olympics for Sumit who featured in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning the first round against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. He bowed out in the second round after losing to Danie Medvedev of Russia.

In the men's doubles category, world number four Rohan Bopanna and his partner N Sriram Balaji will take on the French pair Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The Indian pair will have the tough task of facing the French pair in front of their home fans.

Tennis action at the 2024 Paris Olympics starts on the 27th of July and it will go on till the 4th of August.