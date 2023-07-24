Sumit Nagal dedicates Tampere Open title to fitness trainer Milos Galecic

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal dedicated his Tampere Open men's singles title to his fitness trainer, Milos Galecic, on Monday.



Nagal defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to clinch the Tampere Open title in Tampere, Finland. This title helped him rise to 178 from 200 in the latest ATP rankings.

"This trophy is as much his as it is mine. My fitness trainer Milos Galecic has been an integral part of my development as a player and as a human being. Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of support from many loving coaches, family members, and friends," Nagal wrote in a social media post.

This was Nagal's fourth ATP Challenger title and second of this year. The Haryana athlete won the ATP Rome Challenger title in April against Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands.



Of Nagal's four ATP Challenger titles, the last three came at the clay court, including the Tampere Open.

The latest title has encouraged Nagal to train harder and get more laurels to his trophy cabinet. "I hope to continue to work hard and make them proud and maybe win a few more along the way," he said, adding "Thank you Finland for a lovely week, but it’s Monday and I gotta get back to the office."