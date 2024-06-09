Sumit Nagal unofficially qualifies for Paris Olympics with Heilbronner Neckarcup title

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has unofficially secured his ticket to the Paris Olympics after an impressive victory in the final of the Heilbronner Neckarcup. Nagal defeated world number 184, Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard, with a score of 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 to clinch the title at the ATP 100 Heilbronn Challenger.

This win marks Nagal's 6th career ATP Challenger title, his 4th on clay, and his 2nd of 2024. As a result, he will rise to a career-high ATP ranking of 77.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will feature 64 players in the men’s singles event competing for the ultimate title. Nagal remained the only Indian in the running for a direct qualification spot. The automatic qualification list for tennis will be released on Monday, June 10, with the top 56 players in the ATP rankings set to qualify for the prestigious global tournament. However, there is a limit of four players per country.

𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐈𝐓 𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐀𝐓𝐏 𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐍 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑! 🏆💥



Books #Paris2024 spot ✅

6️⃣th career ATP title ✅

Career high ranking of 77 ✅



The 🇮🇳 converted his magical spell on clay into a title finish defeating 🇨🇭 A. Ritschard 6-1, 6(5)-7(7), 6-3 in the… pic.twitter.com/qNd5mPqHpK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 9, 2024

The remaining eight of the 64 spots will be filled by players through continental quotas, universality places, and spots for previous gold medalists and Grand Slam winners. Nagal, who was ranked 88th on the live ranking list, has jumped 11 spots to reach the 77th position with this win. Had he lost, his ranking would have remained at 88.



According to the rule limiting each country to a maximum of four players, Nagal's victory in the ATP Challenger final has promoted him to the 56th spot in the Olympic ranking list, securing him a direct quota for the Paris Olympics.