Sumit Nagal rises to career-high ATP ranking of 95

Sumit Nagal went up two places to reach a new career-high ATP ranking of 95 on Monday ahead of the ATP 250 Marrakech, starting Monday.



Last month, Nagal entered the top 100 when he rose to world no. 97 in men's singles on February 26, 2024, following his Chennai Open men's singles title-winning show.

At the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, in March, Nagal made a dream debut.

Nagal displayed his greet and impressive gameplay to win the contest in straight sets over Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

In his first-round qualifier, the 26-year-old Indian player maintained his poise during pivotal moments, ultimately outplaying the towering 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo with a score of 7-6(3), 6-2 on Monday.

Nagal, however, lost to Coleman Wong in the next round of qualifiers, conceding a chance to reach a new career-high ranking of world no. 92.

In his previous outing at the Indian Wells, Nagal lost to Milos Raonic after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal created a buzz in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That performance helped him enter the top 100 of the ATP rankings.

However, after his Chennai Open win, Nagal lost in the semifinal of the Bengaluru Open against Stefano Napolitano. At the Pune ATP Challenger, Nagal lost in the pre-quarterfinal against Niki Poonacha.

This performance saw Nagal being dropped out of the top 100 after losing 16 points from his kitty, resulting in him sliding three spots to 101 in the latest ATP rankings.

Nagal will next be in action at the ATP 250 Marrakech, where the Indian player secured a spot in the main draw. The tournament will start on April 1, and Nagal will face world no. 99 Corentin Moutet in the first round on Tuesday.