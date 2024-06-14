Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal advances to semis; Balaji-Begemann in doubles final

Sumit Nagal reached the Perugia Challenger semi-finals with an impressive winning streak, while Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann advanced to the finals of the doubles championship in Italy.

The sixth-seeded Indian player triumphed over unseeded Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. This marks his successive win since the beginning of the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

In Saturday's semi-final, Nagal is set to face the winner of the other quarterfinal between unseeded Bernabé Zapata Miralles of Spain and second seed Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Nagal’s performance has been remarkable, bringing him one step closer to claiming the title in Italy. Prior to this, Nagal defeated unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the opening round and succeeded against unseeded Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in the pre-quarterfinal.

𝗔𝗧𝗣 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟮𝟱 Perugia🇮🇹 UPDATE —



Sumit Nagal is in the form of his life - moves into the semifinals with a resounding 6-4, 7-5 win over Maks Kasnikowski of Poland.#Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/bg76VdoFNY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 14, 2024

This winning streak follows his recent Heilbronn Challenger title, adding to his earlier victory at the Chennai Challenger in February this season. Nagal's performance has earned him the current ATP Singles Ranking of 77, securing his spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics.



Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann have reached the final of the 2024 Internazionali di Tennis Città di Perugia in Perugia, Italy. They will compete against Guido Andreozzi and Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela in the doubles championship match.

Sriram Balaji will partner with Rohan Bopanna in the men’s doubles at the upcoming Paris Olympics for India.