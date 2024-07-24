Kitzbühel Open: Sumit Nagal exits in the second round

Indian ace tennis player, Sumit Nagal, had another second-round exit on the ATP Circuit as he conceded a defeat to world no. 45, Pedro Martinez of Spain, at the Kitzbühel Open in Austria, on Wednesday.

Nagal suffered a straight-set (5-7, 5-7) defeat in the second round of this ATP 250 tournament. This was also his final tournament before heading towards the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sumit had an inspiring start to the match, winning a break very early in the first set to take a good 3-0 lead. However, the Spaniard kept on pushing Nagal on his serves using his mighty returns.



Eventually, the Indian took the pressure and missed a few opportunities to close the set and then also lost three serves on the trot to concede the first set from the winning position, 5-7.

The second set was much better and had quite extraordinary stuff with both players playing many long games and missing a lot of break points opportunities in a marathon 91-minute long set.

Pedro Martinez saved 10 break points in the set while Nagal saved 11 of those. However, in game 11, the Spaniard found his first break of the set and took a very important lead in the end.

He then, serving for the match, made no mistake and closed the match in straight sets with a good hold in the final game of the set, 7-5.