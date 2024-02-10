Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal into the semis with a straight-set win

Indian ace tennis player Sumit Nagal confirms his place in the final of Chennai Open Challenger 100 tournament and just one win away from a debut in the top 100 at ATP rankings, on Saturday.

Sumit Nagal takes a comfortable victory in a straight-set (6-3, 6-4) encounter against young 21-year old Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic in the semis.

The match started with a service game of Sumit Nagal, where he somehow managed to survive the early scare from Dalibor and save three break points to hold on to his serve in just the first game of the match.

After this, he regained his focus and comfortably took the first set 6-3 with a break on the final serve of Dalibor which was the eight game of the set.

He continued this momentum in the second set and quickly makes a massive lead of 5-1 on the virtue of two breaks and was looking comfortable to take the match. But, after 7th game he felt little discomfort in his left shoulder and takes a small medical break.

Dalibor makes full use of this injury and takes one break back straight after this small halt and makes the match much closer with 4-5 but Sumit despite of his pain, avoided another break and finish the set 6-4.

Nagal has now reached his career- best ranking of 107 after this win and very close to that top 100 mark for the first-time in his career.

He will play the much-anticipated final with the top seeded Luca Nardi of Italy tomorrow. The winner will not only get the championship title but will also register their first-ever entrance in the top-100 world rankings.