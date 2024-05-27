Olympics Begin In
Tennis

French Open 2024 LIVE: Sumit Nagal takes on Khachanov-Scores, updates, blog

Sumit Nagal will take on Karen Khachanov in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Get all LIVE updates here.

Sumit Nagal (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 May 2024 10:55 AM GMT

Sumit Nagal will take on Karen Khhachanov, world no.18, in the first round of the 2024 French Open, today at 3.45 pm, IST. Sumit Nagal has been in a rich vein of form heading into the French Open.

The world no.94 ranked Indian is only the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

LIVE updates:


Live Updates

2024-05-27 10:01:23
TennisFrench OpenSumit NagalIndian tennis
