Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tennis
French Open 2024 LIVE: Sumit Nagal takes on Khachanov-Scores, updates, blog
Sumit Nagal will take on Karen Khachanov in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Get all LIVE updates here.
Sumit Nagal will take on Karen Khhachanov, world no.18, in the first round of the 2024 French Open, today at 3.45 pm, IST. Sumit Nagal has been in a rich vein of form heading into the French Open.
The world no.94 ranked Indian is only the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.
LIVE updates:
Live Updates
2024-05-27 10:01:23
- 27 May 2024 10:55 AM GMT
Rain forces a delay!
It has started to rain and the covers have come on. Nagal-Khachanov match will most likely be delayed.
- 27 May 2024 10:09 AM GMT
Welcome to the French Open LIVE blog of Sumit Nagal's match against Khachanov
Sumit Nagal takes on Karen Khachanov in the first round of the 2024 French Open. Stay tuned for LIVE scores and updates.
Next Story