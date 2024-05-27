French Open 2024 LIVE: Sumit Nagal takes on Khachanov-Scores, updates, blog

Sumit Nagal will take on Karen Khhachanov, world no.18, in the first round of the 2024 French Open, today at 3.45 pm, IST. Sumit Nagal has been in a rich vein of form heading into the French Open.

The world no.94 ranked Indian is only the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

