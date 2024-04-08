Sumit Nagal scripts history as the first Indian to reach Monte Carlo Masters round of 32

Sumit Nagal, the ace tennis player of India secured a remarkable victory against World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the Round of 64 at the Monte Carlo Masters, on Monday.

The match was a rollercoaster ride, with Nagal ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 7-5, 2-6, 4-6. This win propels Nagal into the Round of 32, where he is set to face off against Holger Rune, marking a historic moment as Nagal becomes the first Indian player to reach this stage in the prestigious tournament.

Nagal's journey in the Monte Carlo Masters has been nothing short of extraordinary. With this victory, he not only secured his place in the next round but also achieved a career-best ranking of 93.



Facing his third consecutive Top 100 opponent, Nagal showcased his resilience and fighting spirit, particularly evident in his superb comeback after dropping the first set. The decider saw Nagal's determination shine through as he seized control of the match to emerge victorious.

Nagal's success in the Monte Carlo Masters didn't come easy. In the thrilling final qualifying round match just yesterday, he battled against Facundo Acosta, ultimately prevailing with another impressive display, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.