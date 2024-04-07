Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal becomes the first Indian in 42 years to reach the singles main draw

Sumit Nagal creates history by becoming the first Indian player in 42 years to reach the singles main draw of the prestigious Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in France, on Sunday.

Sumit Nagal secured this historic feat by defeating the 55th-world ranked Facundo Acosta in a thrilling final qualifying round match.

The 26-year-old Indian showcased nerves of steel as he battled past his formidable opponent, Diaz Acosta, in a gripping encounter. Sumit Nagal, currently ranked 95th in the world, displayed exceptional determination to overcome the odds and emerge victorious.

HUGE WIN FOR SUMIT NAGAL 🎾🙌



Nagal sails past 🇦🇷's Diaz Acosta in his final qualifying round match at the #MonteCarloMasters 🔥🔥



Score: 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 pic.twitter.com/AI9JUjzs5m — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 7, 2024

The last time an Indian player graced the courts of Monte Carlo's singles main draw was in 1982 when Ramesh Krishnan competed but unfortunately lost in the opening round. Now, Sumit Nagal has reignited the hopes and aspirations of Indian tennis by breaking this four-decade-long drought.

Sumit Nagal took the opening set after an impressive comeback from being 5-2 down, winning five consecutive games and claiming the set 7-5. However, he faced a setback in the second set, losing 2-6 despite initially taking a 2-0 lead. Undeterred, Sumit Nagal rallied back in the decisive set with unwavering determination, ultimately securing a resounding 6-2 victory over Facundo Acosta to seal his place in the main draw.

The final scoreline stood as follows: Sumit Nagal defeated Facundo Acosta with a hard-fought 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 triumph in the final qualifying round.