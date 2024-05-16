Sumit Nagal exits in the first round of ATP Bordeaux Challenger event

Sumit Nagal, who made a comeback to the ATP circuit after a wait of one month, had a disastrous outing as he suffered a straight set defeat to Harold Mayot of France in the first round of ATP Bordeaux Challenger event, on Wednesday.

Sumit, ranked 93 in the world, lost very comfortably in a straight-set (2-6, 2-6) affair to world no.130, Harold of France at this ATP Challenger 175 event which lasted for just 70 minutes. This was the first meeting between the two players.

Sumit had a decent start to the match as he easily held on to his first two serving games but in the fifth game, the Frenchman won his first break of the match. Nagal had a big opportunity of getting back to level terms in the sixth game but he could not convert the two breakpoints and goes behind, 2-4.

Harold then quickly recovered from this small hiccup to enforce another break on Sumit and clinch the first set easily, 6-2.

Sumit could not recover from this and conceded a 0-3 lead in the second-set after losing his first two serving games. He tried to made a comeback in the 4th game as he won his first break of the match but could not continue this momentum and lost the match in a comfortable manner.

Quite a Disappointing day for 🇮🇳 No 1 Sumit Nagal !

He lost to WR 130 🇫🇷 Harold Mayot in straight Games (2-6,2-6)!

Sumit will Come back 🔙 stronger .

We believe in you !#ATPChallengerTour #Tennis https://t.co/qQVnok94PW pic.twitter.com/ZpNNj7w2pT — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) May 15, 2024

Now, Sumit Nagal will try to forgot this match and returned back in the coming tournaments to regain his ultimate best form before the much-awaited French Open at Roland GarrosArena later this month.