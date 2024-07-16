Sumit Nagal enters the pre-quarterfinals of the Nordea Open in Sweden

Sumit Nagal began his campaign with a victory against Elias Ymer of Sweden in the Nordea Open ATP Challenger, currently underway in Bastad, Sweden.

Sumit defeated Elias, Sweden’s top-ranked player, for the first time in their three encounters. He defeated the Swede in straight sets with scores of 6-4, 6-3.



Elias Ymer started strongly in the match, comfortably grabbing the opening game of the first set.

Nagal, known for his ability to come from behind, quickly leveled the set at 1-1. Although Elias took the next two games, Nagal bounced back with effective serves and strong baseline play, denying the Swede from maintaining a dominant lead. Nagal leveled the set at 3-3 and went on to win it 6-4.



The pattern repeated in the second set, with Elias taking an early lead. However, Nagal, drawing from his experience in the first set, leveled the score and gradually took the lead, winning one game at a time.

Elias made comebacks, winning the 6th and 7th games to keep the set closely contested at 4-2 and 4-3. Ultimately, Nagal finished the set and match with a score of 6-3.

Game, Set, Match for @nagalsumit! 🎉



Match Point of Sumit Nagal v. Elias Ymer in R1 of the high-profile ATP 250 Nordea Open, Bastad 👇pic.twitter.com/02B4UisdiB — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 16, 2024

Tough Outing Awaits Next



With this win, Nagal advances to the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament, where he will face fourth seed and world number 36 Mariano Navone of Argentina. This achievement also marks Nagal’s second appearance in the pre-quarterfinals of an ATP 250 event this year.