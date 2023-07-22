Sumit Nagal enters final of ATP Tampere Challenger

India No.1 and World Ranked no. 231, Sumit Nagal continued his amazing run in Finland, he defeated 2021 Junior US Open champion Spanish Daniel Rincon 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in semifinals to make his 2nd ATP Challenger final of the year at Tampere Open. He got to the semifinal after beating Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1, Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva 6-3 6-7 7-6 and Aziz Dougaz 6-3 6-3. This is Nagal’s 5th career ATP Challenger final.

Nagal will take on the winner of the other SF between Dalibor Svrcina from Czech Republic and Henri Squire from Germany.

Overall Performance in this tournament

The Indian has conceded 2 sets in this tournament to conquer 55% of the points he played.

Nagal has a solid record in the last 10 years having won 61% of his matches (283-183). 22-10 on clay in 2023. In connection with his performance on the same surface of this tournament, Nagal has an aggregate 198-114 record in the last years on clay.

His best result of the current year was winning the title at the ATP Rome Challenger where he beat Jesper De Jong in the final 6-3 6-2.

Nagal has an overall 30-17 win-loss record in 2023, 22-10 on clay