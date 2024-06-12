ATP Challenger Perugia: Sumit Nagal advances to quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal, India’s highest-ranked men’s singles tennis player, advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challengers Tour in Perugia, Italy, by defeating Italian Alessandro Giannessi in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Nagal had a nightmare start to the game, losing the first set 0-6, and faced what seemed like certain defeat. However, he didn’t give up. In the second set, Nagal fought tooth and nail, managing to secure the set after a tie-breaker, 7-5.

The deciding set was once again a very closely contested affair. The Indian, ranked 73rd in the ATP men’s singles rankings, overcame his nerves and clinched the set and the match with a 7-6 victory. The final score was Sumit Nagal defeating Giannessi 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Sumit Nagal insane game man.

Comeback king!! Came back after losing first set 6-0 was behind 5-3 both of the next sets but came back in both of them and defeated A. Giannessi to win 0-6 7-5 7-6(7-5)

Such an astonishing player on a 7-match winning streak and is in peak form. — Vikhyat Pandey (@VikhyatPan28403) June 12, 2024

Earlier in the tournament, Nagal had defeated Nerman Fatic in the round of 32 with a score of 7-6 (7-1), 6-2. This victory followed his recent triumph at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany last week.



His win in the round of 32 saw him climb four spots in the rankings, reaching a career-high ranking of 73. This performance has all but secured his qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the men’s singles draw.

Nagal will be India’s sole participant in the men’s singles event at the Paris Olympics, a significant milestone in his career and for Indian tennis.