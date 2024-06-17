Sumit Nagal attains career-high ranking of 77 in ATP Rankings

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his rise in the ATP singles ranking as he climbed to a career-high ranking of 71 on Monday.

The Olympic-bound Nagal jumped six places following his runner-up finish at the Perugia ATP Challenger tournament on Sunday. His previous best was 77 last week,

The 26-year-old, who will be the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics, has so far logged 777 ATP points.

A string of impressive results in recent times has not only helped Nagal improve his ranking but also make the cut for the singles event at the Paris Games.

Sumit Nagal becomes the 4th Highest ATP Ranked Player of All Time from India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ROiyqxdyTu — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 16, 2024

With his new ranking, Nagal has become the joint fourth highest ATP Ranked Indian player of all time. With his jump of six places, he surpassed Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Anand Amritraj, and Leander Paes while being tied with Sashi Menon.

Somdev Devvarman (62), Ramesh Krishnan (23), and Vijay Amritraj (18) are the highest ATP ranked player of all time from India.

The year began with a historic second-round outing at the Australian Open. While he bowed out of the French Open in the first round, Nagal is set to compete at in the main draw of Wimbledon followed by the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros.



He had won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany earlier this month and the Chennai Open in February.

Nagal, who is currently the best-ranked Indian singles player, has won four ATP Challenger titles since 2023 and Heilbronn was his fourth title on clay.