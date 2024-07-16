Sumit Nagal breaks into ATP top 70 with a career-high ranking of 68

Sumit Nagal, the Indian tennis sensation, has achieved a new career-high ranking of 68 in the latest ATP singles rankings.

His ranking improved by 3 places following his second-round exit in the Brawo Open Challenger, Braunschweig on July 17th.

🇮🇳 Sumit Nagal attains a new Career-High Ranking of #68 and enters ATP Top 70! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2Cip67VyCD — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 15, 2024

This milestone makes him the fourth-highest ATP-ranked Indian player of all time.

Previously, Nagal's best ranking was 71, which he attained just a month ago.

With this new ranking, he surpasses Sashi Menon's career-high of 71, making his place firm in Indian tennis history.

Nagal's achievement comes as he becomes the first Indian in five years to compete in the Wimbledon men's singles main draw, although he exited in the first round, losing to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked 53rd in the world.

This year has been significant for Nagal, as he successfully entered the main draws of several major tournaments, including the Australian Open, French Open, Indian Wells Masters, and Monte Carlo Masters.

Additionally, he claimed victories in the Heilbronn Challenger and the Chennai Open ATP Challenger events and was a runner-up in the Perugia Challenger.

Nagal's recent achievements have paved the way for his participation as the sole Indian in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics.

This opportunity marks a significant moment in his career and offers a platform to further elevate his standing in international tennis.

Today, Nagal is set to compete in the Swedish Open, as he continues his journey towards greater success and aims for Olympic glory.

His consistent performance signifies a promising future for Indian tennis on the global stage.